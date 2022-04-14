Image credit: shutterstock.com Check these COVID-19 guidelines

The Delhi government on Thursday issued COVID-19 guidelines for government/ private schools functioning in the national capital. As per the COVID-19 guidelines issued, wearing face masks, carrying hand sanitisers and maintaining social distancing become mandatory for students and teachers attending schools. "If any COVID-19 case is noticed or reported to the school authority the same must be intimated to the Directorate of Education immediately and the concerned wing of the school as a whole as the case may be, must be closed down for time being," the statement informed.

The state government has decided to implement the COVID-19 guidelines in schools following the rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi-NCR. "All the HOS/ Manager of the aided/ unaided private recognised schools in Delhi are hereby advised to take all possible precautionary measures to prevent any such spreading of COVID infection in their respective schools," read the guidelines.

Earlier today, Education Minister Manish Sisodia commenting on the reports of school students testing COVID-19 positive said, "COVID cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but stay alert. We have to learn to live with COVID. We are constantly monitoring the situation." "I have got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have informed about their child testing positive," Mr. Sisodia said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation in the city, and will bring in a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools if need arises. He said hospitalisation related to coronavirus has not increased and "there is no need to panic".