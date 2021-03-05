Delhi Government Holds Third Session Of Initiative For School Students To Understand UPSC Exams

  • Home
As a part of the initiative, the students of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Vikaspuri interacted with IAS Udit Prakash, the Director of education, and District Magistrate Neha Bansal. The officers shared their preparation tips and strategies for the coveted UPSC exam.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 5, 2021 8:47 am IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Thursday organised the third session of its initiative to create a better understanding of the UPSC exams among school students, during which they interacted with young civil service officers.

As a part of the initiative, the students of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Vikaspuri interacted with IAS Udit Prakash, the Director of education, and District Magistrate Neha Bansal. The officers shared their preparation tips and strategies for the coveted UPSC exam.

"Close to a hundred students from various schools in Delhi took part in the interaction at the school. In addition, there were approximately 4,000 students joining the event through YouTube live," the Delhi government said in a statement.

In this programme, young IAS and IPS officers interact with students on a regular basis and share their experiences, strategies and insights about UPSC exam preparation to help them develop a better understanding of the exam.

During the programme, Ms Bansal said hard work and focus are the keys to success in the exam.

"Students should pick those subjects for their preparation which they enjoy studying. She advised that the students should focus on the NCERT books. She shared that she couldn't succeed in the exam thrice, but she did not give up and this is what the students should realise before starting their preparation," the release said.

Delhi government schools Education News UPSC Civil Services
