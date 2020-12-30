Delhi Government Forms Panel For Students' Participation In Rajpath Republic Day Event

  • Home
Students from three schools will participate in the cultural programmes in the upcoming Republic Day parade in prescribed costumes as approved by the Ministry of Defence and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

New Delhi:

The Delhi Government has formed a four-member committee to facilitate the participation of students from the national capital in the upcoming Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath. In an official order, the Delhi Government said students from three schools will participate in the cultural programmes in Republic Day parade in prescribed costumes as approved by the Ministry of Defence and the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

"The procurement of requisite costumes etc. shall be made after observing all the codal formalities," the order said. "The Directorate of Education (DOE) has formed a four-member committee for observing codal formalities related to procurement of costumes, services related to make-up of performers, choreographer, artificial jewellery, recording of songs etc," it said.

Those involved in the preparations for the parade have been directed to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. "Please ensure that COVID-19 Protocol and guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare conveyed time to time, must be followed strictly. Masks, use of sanitisers and social distancing must be maintained during the practice sessions and performance at Rajpath," it said.

"It has been further directed by the Ministry of Defence, if the item presented by the school does not continue to keep upto the level of performance, desired by the Expert committee, the item is liable to be dropped at any time," it added.

