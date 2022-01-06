  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Govt Extends Application Deadline For Nursery Admissions In Private Schools

Delhi Govt Extends Application Deadline For Nursery Admissions In Private Schools

The process of nursery admissions in nearly 1,800 private schools across the national capital began from December 15, and the application window was scheduled to close on January 7

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 6, 2022 2:42 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Uttar Pradesh Schools To Remain Closed Amid Covid; Classes Will Continue Online
Nagpur Schools For Classes 1 To 8 To Remain Shut Till January 31
Uttar Pradesh Shuts Schools Up To Class 10 Till January 15 Amid Covid Scare
Karnataka Government Decides To Shut Schools In Bengaluru
Bihar Schools For Classes 1 To 8 To Remain Closed Until Further Orders
Pune Schools To Remain Shut For Classes 1 to 8 Till January 30
Delhi Govt Extends Application Deadline For Nursery Admissions In Private Schools
The application window was scheduled to close on January 7
Image credit: Directorate of Education
New Delhi:

The Delhi government has extended the application deadline for nursery admissions in private schools by two weeks in view of the prevailing Covid situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. The process of nursery admissions in nearly 1,800 private schools across the national capital began from December 15, and the application window was scheduled to close on January 7.

"Keeping in view the prevailing Covid conditions, the last date for filing applications for admission in nursery and entry level classes in private schools of Delhi is being extended for further two weeks," Sisodia tweeted. The Directorate of Education (DoE) had last month notified the admission schedule.

The admission to entry-level classes for the previous academic session began in February 2021, after a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year, the schedule was in line with previous years. As per the notified schedule, the first list of selected children will be put up on February 4. This will be followed by a second list on February 21 and a subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 15. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Nursery admission Delhi nursery admissions Delhi Nursery Admission Criteria
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Supreme Court Resumes Hearing On EWS, OBC Reservations Today
Live | NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Supreme Court Resumes Hearing On EWS, OBC Reservations Today
School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Status On Schools, Colleges Closing; Updates On Board Exams
Live | School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Status On Schools, Colleges Closing; Updates On Board Exams
Five IIM Ahmedabad Alumni Gets Young Alumni Achiever's Award 2021
Five IIM Ahmedabad Alumni Gets Young Alumni Achiever's Award 2021
Encourage Children Between 15 And 18 Years To Get Vaccinated: CBSE To School Heads
Encourage Children Between 15 And 18 Years To Get Vaccinated: CBSE To School Heads
GATE 2022 Admit Card Tomorrow At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Here’s How To Download
GATE 2022 Admit Card Tomorrow At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Here’s How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................