Delhi Govt Directs School Heads To Ensure Distribution Of Dry Ration Kits For Children

An order issued by the Directorate of Education stated all heads of schools and all the NGOs should ensure the distribution of dry ration kits under the Mid Day Meal Scheme to the children through their parents

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 7, 2022 10:11 am IST | Source: PTI

All heads of schools and all the NGOs should ensure the distribution of dry ration kits under the Mid Day Meal Scheme, the order mentioned
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The Delhi government has directed heads of all its schools to ensure distribution of dry ration kits among students through their parents amid rising COVID-19 cases, officials said on Thursday. An order issued by the Directorate of Education stated all heads of schools and all the NGOs should ensure the distribution of dry ration kits under the Mid Day Meal Scheme to the children through their parents.

The NGOs shall visit each and every allocated school and coordinate with the HOS concerned who may receive the dry ration kits and distribute them to the children, it said. The HOS were further directed to ensure that the kits were distributed to all students in schools and a report was submitted to the directorate.

The chairman of the DCPCR has been directed to undertake social audit during distribution of dry ration kits while education officials in districts have been ordered to ensure strict compliance and supervision of the whole exercise in their respective districts.

Delhi schools closed
