Delhi Government Asks Schools To Conduct Activities On Elimination Of Single-Use Plastic

Delhi schools asked to eliminate single-use plastics

The Delhi Government has directed its schools to conduct a series of activities as part of a comprehensive action plan on elimination of single-use plastic. From taking a pledge to giving speech on innovative ideas for plastic waste managements, poster making and essay writing, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has listed various activities which will be conducted on online mode till schools are closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in order to tackle the menace of plastic waste, had notified the Plastic Waste Management Rules in March 2016. The rules make source segregation of various types of waste mandatory. The ambition is to follow a waste-to-wealth pathway via recovery, reuse and recycling. The rules also introduce Extended Producer Responsibility, as an environment policy instrument, and assign the physical, financial and environmental responsibility to producers, brand owners and importers of plastic. Under the rubric of the extended producer responsibility there is need to work with all stakeholders including local bodies, informal sector, etc.," the DoE said in a communication to government schools.

The Directorate said that in this connection the modalities for preparation of the comprehensive action plan and to generate awareness and capacity building by development of a public movement by engaging with NCC, NSS and school students. "A consolidated report of activities conducted is to be maintained by district coordinators," the DoE added.

