  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Government Approves Formation Of Separate Board For 2,700 Schools In City

Delhi Government Approves Formation Of Separate Board For 2,700 Schools In City

In the beginning, 21-22 state government schools will be affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) and in the next four-five years all the schools will be brought under it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 6, 2021 1:56 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Cabinet Approves Constitution Of Delhi Board Of School Education: Arvind Kejriwal
Puducherry: Lt Governor Gives Nod To Pay Arrears To Aided Schools Staff
Food And Civil Supplies Department Writes To Delhi Government School Principals
Maharashtra Economic Survey: Over Two Lakh Daily Users Of DIKSHA App For School Education
Two New Kendriya Vidyalayas Opened In Karnataka, Punjab
Odisha: Bugin Ho School Imparts Education To Tribal Children In Interesting Ways
Delhi Government Approves Formation Of Separate Board For 2,700 Schools In City
Delhi Government Approves Formation Of Separate Board For 2,700 Schools In City
New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Saturday approved the formation of a separate school board for nearly 2,700 schools in the city. In the beginning, 21-22 state government schools will be affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) and in the next four-five years all the schools will be brought under it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference.

There are around 1,000 Delhi government schools and about 1,700 private schools, most of them affiliated to the CBSE, in the city.

The new Board will have a governing body headed by the Education minister of the Delhi government and an executive body headed by a chief executive officer, Mr Kejriwal said.

The DBSE will be aimed at imparting such education that prepares "fiercely patriotic" and self-dependent students who serve the society and the country in a selfless manner, he said.

The Board will bring in best international practices and high-end techniques in school education. It will impart education as per the aptitude of the students, he added.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Delhi education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Cabinet Approves Constitution Of Delhi Board Of School Education: Arvind Kejriwal
Cabinet Approves Constitution Of Delhi Board Of School Education: Arvind Kejriwal
CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Rescheduled; List Of Deleted Topics
CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Rescheduled; List Of Deleted Topics
Puducherry: Lt Governor Gives Nod To Pay Arrears To Aided Schools Staff
Puducherry: Lt Governor Gives Nod To Pay Arrears To Aided Schools Staff
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Jamia VC Appointment
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Jamia VC Appointment
Food And Civil Supplies Department Writes To Delhi Government School Principals
Food And Civil Supplies Department Writes To Delhi Government School Principals
.......................... Advertisement ..........................