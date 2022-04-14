"Delhi Govt Allows Fee Hike In Limited Schools," Says Manish Sisodia

Image credit: twitter.com/msisodia Delhi government allows fee hike in limited schools

The Delhi government has allowed limited private schools to increase their school fees marginally, Education Minister Manish Sisodia said during a press conference on Thursday. “Since 2015, the Delhi government has not allowed schools to hike fees and this continued till 2020 even though the government received requests from several schools," Mr. Sisodia said.

Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/SxWSAg0Kiq — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 14, 2022

The private schools have been allowed to increase their fees only to 2 to 3 per cent. "However, in the wake of Covid-19, the government permitted ‘limited’ schools to increase fees by 2-3% after the examination of their financial records and bank account,” he said. The minister further said that the government will take strict action against schools if they hike fees on their own.

Regarding the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, Mr. Sisodia said that the state government will issue COVID-19 guidelines for schools on Friday, April 15. "COVID cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but stay alert. We have to learn to live with COVID. We are constantly monitoring the situation," he added.

Delhi Parents Association earlier demanded the roll back of fees hiked by schools amid the prevalent Covid-19 pandemic situations. The Parents Association President Aparajita Gautam told Careers360 that private schools across Delhi-NCR have hiked their fees over 70 to 80 per cent.