Delhi Government's Science Talent Exam 2022 Registrations From October 14; Scholarship Details Here

Delhi Government's Science Talent Exam on November 27

Directorate of Education (DoE), GNCT Delhi will start the registrations for Delhi Government's Science talent exam 2022 from October 14, onwards. The Science talent examination for students studying in Class 9 will be organized on November 27, 2022. The head of schools can fill the application form of their students on the official website -- edudel.nic.in using school login ID and password. Students who wish to appear for the Chief Minister Science talent examination can register for the scholarship scheme through their respective schools.

Delhi Directorate of Education is conducting the Science talent examination to provide one-time scholarship of Rs 5,000 to aspirants shortlisted in the merit list of 1,000 students. The students pursuing Class 9 in government schools, government aidd schools and unaided recognised private schools are eligible to apply for the scholarship scheme. Such students must have secured 60 per cent mars in Class 8 (55 per cent marks for students belonging to SC, ST and PH categories) in the academic session 2021-22.

The Science Branch of DoE will generate students' roll numbers and allot the examination centres by November 11, 2022. The head of schools can print the admit card of their students, attest and issue two copies to the students on or before November 25, 2022.

The Science talent exam question pattern will include two papers. The first paper will be for Mental Ability Test (MAT), while the second paper will be based on Scholastic Ability Test (SAT). The candidates will have to answer a total of 200 questions of 1 mark each within 200 minutes. The passing marks for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PH categories is 32 per cent in each paper. Students belonging to General. OBC and EWS categories must have to secure 40 per cent marks in each paper.