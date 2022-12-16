  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Government's New Policy To Allow Private Cars To Be Converted Into School Cabs

Delhi Government's New Policy To Allow Private Cars To Be Converted Into School Cabs

The Delhi government has prepared a new school cab policy that will allow private cars to be registered as commercial vehicles and ferry schoolchildren after certain alterations.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 16, 2022 7:59 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

'Friends Of Library' Scheme Launched In Tamil Nadu To Promote Reading
Make Financial Literacy Part Of School, College Education System: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya
MBBS Seats Increased By 87 Per Cent, PG By 105 Per Cent During NDA Rule: Union Health Minister
BJP MP Pritam Munde Seeks Rollback Of Decision To Do Away With Scholarships For Minorities
India Signs Agreement For Three Projects With Nepal Government In Education, Healthcare Sectors
Ekaagra To Hold 'Statistics For Non Statisticians' Programme On January 6; Registration Begins
Delhi Government's New Policy To Allow Private Cars To Be Converted Into School Cabs
Delhi government has prepared a new school cab policy to allow private cars to be converted into school cabs
New Delhi:

The Delhi government has prepared a new school cab policy that will allow private cars to be registered as commercial vehicles and ferry schoolchildren after certain alterations, sources said Thursday. Under the policy, the transport department plans to allow the owners of private cars to operate their vehicles as commercial ones by making certain modifications like installing speed governors, and roof carriers to carry bags.

The policy shall be placed in the public domain after it is vetted by all departments. Currently, if someone wants to run a cab for school children, they are supposed to buy a new vehicle and register it under the school cab category. Once the new cab policy is in place, a CNG-fuelled private vehicle with a valid fitness certificate can be registered as a commercial one and get a permit for carrying school children.

The school cab policy was formulated in 2007. Ten years later, a condition stating that only new vehicles can be registered in this category was introduced.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
'Friends Of Library' Scheme Launched In Tamil Nadu To Promote Reading
'Friends Of Library' Scheme Launched In Tamil Nadu To Promote Reading
NTA Exam Calendar 2023: NEET UG On May 7, CUET In May-June
NTA Exam Calendar 2023: NEET UG On May 7, CUET In May-June
JEE Main 2023 On January, April; Eligibility Criteria Explained, Key Points
JEE Main 2023 On January, April; Eligibility Criteria Explained, Key Points
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
Make Financial Literacy Part Of School, College Education System: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya
Make Financial Literacy Part Of School, College Education System: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya
.......................... Advertisement ..........................