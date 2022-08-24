Delhi Government Withdraws Recognition Of Private School For Not Admitting Students Under EWS Quota

Delhi government withdrawn official recognition of a Rajinder Nagar private school

The Delhi Government has withdrawn official recognition of a Rajinder Nagar private school for refusing admissions under the EWS quota and not providing free stationery, books and uniforms to students already admitted under the category, officials said on Wednesday. The institution, JD Tytler School, has also been asked not to admit any students for the 2022-23 academic session, and pay salaries and arrears of the staff till the school is in operation, they said.

There was no immediate reaction from the school authorities. The decision has been taken based on recommendations of the SC, ST Welfare Committee. This order by the Directorate of Education (DoE) will be in effect from April 1, 2022. "It was found that the school had not taken admission of some students under EWS quota and also had not provided free stationery to students. The action was recommended keeping in mind the interests of the children studying in the school. The school has been instructed by the education department not to admit new students in any class from the academic session 2022-23 onwards," Vishesh Ravi, Chairman of the SC, ST Welfare Committee, said.

"The district DDE concerned will ensure that the students of JD Tytler School be accommodated in the nearest government schools if they so desire. It has also been directed that the salary and arrears of the school staff be paid till the school is in operation," he added. The DoE had issued show-cause notices to private schools refusing to admit students under the EWS quota.

"Even after the notice, some private schools had not taken admission of EWS students and had not even given them stationary. Therefore, the committee had asked the education department to withdraw the recognition and register an FIR on receipt of complaints against such private schools," Mr Ravi said.

"Several show-cause notices were issued to JD Tytler School. The education department delegation visited the school several times and held several meetings with the school administration to ensure fair treatment to EWS students and parents. But the school refused to admit students under the EWS quota even after several attempts," he added.

