  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Government Will Provide Dry Rations To Students For 6 Months: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Government Will Provide Dry Rations To Students For 6 Months: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government will provide students of its schools dry rations under the mid-day meal scheme for six months, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 29, 2020 1:38 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Odisha To Introduce Quota In Engineering, Medical Colleges For Government School Students
Focus Of Education System Should Be On Making Job Creators: Rajnath Singh
NSDC, DigiVidyapeeth To Create E-Curriculum For Skills Upgrade
Donald Trump Signs Into Law Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative
ABVP Will Seek Refund Of 'Extra' School Fees During Lockdown
Manish Sisodia Exhorts Students To Develop Entrepreneurial Mindset
Delhi Government Will Provide Dry Rations To Students For 6 Months: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Government Will Provide Dry Rations To Students For 6 Months: Arvind Kejriwal
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Delhi government will provide students of its schools dry rations under the mid-day meal scheme for six months, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

The move comes in view of continued closure of schools since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When schools were closed, we decided to send the money for mid-day meals to parents' account, but now, it has been decided that we will give dry rations for six months," Mr Kejriwal said at a dry ration distribution event at a government school in Mandawali area.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

However, the Delhi government has announced that schools will not reopen in the national capital till a vaccine for the coronavirus is available.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi government schools Education News Arvind Kejriwal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET 2021 To Be Based On Reduced Syllabus
MHT CET 2021 To Be Based On Reduced Syllabus
MAH CET MBA Counselling 2020 Registration Ends Today
MAH CET MBA Counselling 2020 Registration Ends Today
JNV Class 6 Admission 2020: Registration Ends Today; Apply At Navodaya.gov.in
JNV Class 6 Admission 2020: Registration Ends Today; Apply At Navodaya.gov.in
Odisha To Introduce Quota In Engineering, Medical Colleges For Government School Students
Odisha To Introduce Quota In Engineering, Medical Colleges For Government School Students
Focus Of Education System Should Be On Making Job Creators: Rajnath Singh
Focus Of Education System Should Be On Making Job Creators: Rajnath Singh
.......................... Advertisement ..........................