  Delhi Government To Partner With IIIT Delhi To Improve Urban Mobility

Delhi Government To Partner With IIIT Delhi To Improve Urban Mobility

Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 13, 2022 1:36 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi government will set up a centre for sustainable mobility in partnership with IIIT Delhi for finding solutions to problems of urban mobility, officials said on Wednesday. Transport Commissioner, Delhi, Ashish Kundra said a memorandum of understanding was signed for the purpose with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT Delhi) on Tuesday.

"Memorandum of understanding signed today with @IIITDelhi to establish a centre for sustainable mobility in partnership with @TransportDelhi @pravesh @kgahlot. Urban mobility problems to be addressed in partnership with academia," he said in a tweet.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said several breakthrough initiatives of the Kejriwal government like open transit data, integrating bus data with Google maps and One Delhi app were technically supported by an IIIT Delhi team. He expressed confidence that the partnership will help Delhi achieve more milestones in smart and reliable transport.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

