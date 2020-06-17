Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi Government To Use 242 School Auditoriums As COVID-19 Hospitals

Delhi government is planning to use auditoriums in its over 240 schools to set up additional beds for COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. "To meet the requirement of additional beds, which is estimated to be around 80,000 by the end of July, Delhi Government is planning to use the auditoriums in nearly 242 schools to set up additional beds for COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization," Mr. Sisodia said.

The coronavirus death toll in the city mounted to 1,837 on Tuesday while 1,859 fresh coronavirus cases took the tally in the national capital to over the 44,000-mark, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

Sisodia inspected 50 isolation coaches stationed at Shakur Basti railway station on Wednesday and said the Delhi government was trying its best to make beds available for COVID-19 patients in the city.

"We have been provided 50 coaches with 800 beds so far. I went to inspect these coaches... But soaring temperatures will make it problematic for our medical staff to operate while wearing heavy PPEs," Mr. Sisodia was quoted as saying in a statement.

"We are trying our best to improve the infrastructure and to come up with a solution so that we can begin deploying staff and admitting patients in these isolation centres," the deputy chief minister said.