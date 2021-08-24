Delhi Government starts tree plantation drive at Jamia Hamdard University

  • Home
Delhi Food and Civil Supplies minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday started a tree plantation drive at Jamia Hamdard University by planting Amaltas saplings.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 24, 2021 9:42 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday started a tree plantation drive at Jamia Hamdard University by planting Amaltas saplings. In a statement, the minister said the Delhi government has launched "a war against air pollution throughout the year".

"The Delhi government has taken several steps to curb air pollution in the city such as bringing the tree transplantation policy, anti-dust pollution campaign, electric vehicle policy, 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign, among others. The Delhi government is the first state government to come up with a solution to stubble burning by using bio-decomposers," Hussain said.

Lauding the efforts of the volunteers of the Rotary Club and staff members of the university, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader emphasised the need to maintain the saplings after plantation.

He also appealed to students and volunteers to carry out a similar exercise at various places in the national capital for "a green, healthy and pollution-free environment to the citizens of Delhi".

Jamia Hamdard University
