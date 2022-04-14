Search
Delhi Government's SSoE Will Now Be Known As B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence: CM Arvind Kejriwal

There are 31 SoSEs in the city of which 30 will be renamed after Dr B R Ambedkar, while Armed Forces Preparatory School has already been named after revolutionary Bhagat Singh.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 14, 2022 3:56 pm IST
Source: PTI
New Delhi:

Delhi government's Specialised School of Excellence will now be known as BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. Mr Kejriwal said this at an event to launch one such school on the occasion of Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

"Baba Saheb Amdebkar gave maximum emphasis on education and what could be a better way of paying homage to him than naming best of our schools after him," Mr Kejriwal said.

The decision to rename the schools was taken by the government during a meeting of the state naming authority held on Tuesday.

There are 31 SoSEs in the city of which 30 will be renamed after Dr B R Ambedkar, while Armed Forces Preparatory School has already been named after revolutionary Bhagat Singh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

