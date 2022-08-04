Delhi Government Signs Agreement To Improve English Language Skills Of School Students, Teachers

Delhi government agrees with Burlington English to improve

Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) signed an agreement with Burlington English today, August 4, to provide support to the students and teachers of Delhi Government’s Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence to develop global competencies in the English language.

The programme named as “ईnnovation in कmmunication” (Innovation in Communication) will focus on strengthening the schools' efforts to develop an immersive English language learning environment by also building capacity of the respective school teachers through digital and offline interventions.

As a part of this partnership, more than 200 students will get all-round support for developing English language communication, which will be powered by deep technology. A wide range of learning options will be provided to students of Classes 1 to 12 in other Delhi government schools as well, that are not yet affiliated to DBSE.

While for Classes 1 to 5, it would work to level up language acquisition by integrating content and technology to improve the way the English language is learnt, covering interesting themes; for Classes 9 to 12, it would aim to boost the spoken English skills amongst the students to support their future skilling and employability needs.

Himanshu Gupta, Director of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, said: "We have always worked to ensure that our children get a wide range of skills from our school system. We are pleased to partner with Burlington English to deliver learning opportunities to our students and teachers”.

“It is important for 21st century learners to confidently communicate in English. This opens up a plethora of opportunities for them in the future. We have initiated Project Voices in Delhi government schools to boost students' confidence and communication skills,” he added.

This programme will also augment teacher capacities through a blended programme, to further enhance their English language learning and teaching competencies and equip them with the techniques to drive improved learning outcomes. Debating Programmes will further be organised to supplement these efforts to draw students’ engagement and provide them with a platform to showcase their language skills.

Ratnesh Jha, Chief Executive Officer, The Burlington Group of Companies, said: "It is a proud moment for us to be associated with the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi. Acquiring global competency in the English language is a necessity in today's fast-paced world, and we believe that such a programme will deepen our commitment to providing the effective educational platform that every child deserves.”