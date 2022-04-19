  • Home
  Delhi Government Signs Agreement With DSEU To Provide Women Training In Entrepreneurship

Anchored in the department's 'Samriddhi Project', the MoU aims to undertake the Women Entrepreneurship Development Program to train existing and new women entrepreneurs in Delhi for establishing their own enterprise using the platform of DWCD’s Saheli Samanvay Kendra (SSK) Anganwadi Hubs.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 19, 2022 10:43 am IST
New Delhi:

To promote entrepreneurship among women, the Delhi government on Monday entered into an agreement with the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) to provide them state of the art training. An memorandum of understanding was signed by the director of the Women and Child Development Department (WCD) and the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) Registrar, in the presence of WCD Minister Kailash Gahlot.

“This MoU is helping to launch an era of women entrepreneurs through skilling and giving them a platform to innovate their own livelihood ideas,” Mr Gahlot said. He said that this journey is not just to empower women through providing them opportunities, but also to educate them to empower themselves and generations to come.

“I am hopeful for impressive outcomes that will result from this partnership. The Delhi government is highly focused on creating employment, which was heavily reflected in our Rozgar Budget this year too,” Mr Gahlot said.

According to the WCD department, 120 anganwadi hub centres will act as training-cum-business incubation centres for women entrepreneurs and for women micro-entrepreneurship programmes. One hundred women micro-entrepreneurial ventures will be supported under the programme and the capacity building of more than 2,500 women at anganwadis will be trained to move up the economic ladder. Anchored in the department's 'Samriddhi Project', the MoU aims to undertake the Women Entrepreneurship Development Program to train existing and new women entrepreneurs in Delhi for establishing their own enterprise using the platform of DWCD’s Saheli Samanvay Kendra (SSK) Anganwadi Hubs.

The SSK is an intervention developed during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic for facilitating collective action to address socio-economic needs of women, girls, and children through more effective utilization of anganwadis. Principal Secretary, WCD; Pro Vice Chancellor, DSEU; and other senior officials from WCD and DSEU were present during the signing of the MoU.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

delhi government Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, New Delhi

