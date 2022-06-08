  • Home
  Delhi Government Seeks ATR Over Continued Education Of Drop Out Students During COVID-19

Delhi government has sought ATR from education department officials for ensuring continued education of children who lost their parents due to COVID-19.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 8, 2022 7:35 pm IST
Delhi govt seeks ATR over continued education of drop out students (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Delhi government has sought Action Taken Report (ATR) from education department officials for ensuring continued education of children who lost their parents due to COVID-19.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has sought status report of appointment of district-wise Nodal Officers, steps taken to ensure continued education of children in district-level schools and wide publicity of suggestions made by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in accordance to the order passed by the Supreme Court for drop out students.

ALSO READ | Delhi: MCD School Students Chief Guests At Inauguration Of Green Initiatives In Karol Bagh

"The Supreme Court has taken up the issue with regard to the children who have lost both or single parent to COVID or otherwise post March 2020. In its hearing in May, the Court had expressed its concerns for the children who had dropped out of school due to various reasons and given directions to state governments and Union Territories to ensure continuation of education of such children," DoE said in an official order.

"The status report about the appointment of nodal officers and the action taken for ensuring the continuation of the education of children shall be filed by June 9 so the information may be further sent to the NCPCR," it added.

On May 9, the Supreme Court directed District Education Officers (DEOs) of each state and UT to conduct a survey of students who have been absent from their respective schools for 30 consecutive working days,adding that they be treated as drop outs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

