Delhi government to seek feedback from teachers, parents on schools reopening

Delhi Government To Seek Feedback From Teachers, Parents On Reopening Of Schools

The Delhi government is seeking feedback from teachers and parents of students about the reopening of schools considering the Covid situation is under control, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 28, 2021 2:42 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Delhi government is seeking feedback from teachers and parents of students about the reopening of schools considering the Covid situation is under control, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday. During an online briefing, he said that students, parents and teachers can mail their suggestions to delhischools21@gmail.com on how the process of reopening schools be started.

"Parents and teachers want schools to reopen but are fearful. We want to want from parents, students and teachers on whether we can reopen the schools and how can it be done. In the neighbouring states, schools have reopened," he said.

Mr Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, said that the Covid situation is under control now and Delhi is recording an average of 40-60 cases on a daily basis.

Delhi had reeled under a brutal second wave of coronavirus which claimed a large number of lives daily with shortage of beds and oxygen worsening the situation.

Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

While several states started partial reopening of schools in October last year, the Delhi government allowed physical classes only for 9-12 grades in January this year, which were again suspended following the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Delhi government, however, allowed auditoriums and assembly halls in schools to be used for training and meeting purposes, but physical teaching and learning remains suspended.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

