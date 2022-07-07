  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Government Schools To Soon Have CCTV Cameras Installed, Live Feed To Be Shared With Parents

Delhi Government Schools To Soon Have CCTV Cameras Installed, Live Feed To Be Shared With Parents

Delhi government schools will soon have CCTV cameras installed and the live feed will be shared with parents, according to sources. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation had in 2019 announced to install CCTV cameras in all government schools.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 7, 2022 11:39 am IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Very Important For Girls To Be Educated: Aam Aadmi Party Leader
Sensitisation On Environmental Issues Needs To Be Imbibed Deeply At School Level: Sonam Wangchuk
46 Delhi Government Schools Will Have 'Hobby Hubs' To Train Students In Music, Instruments
Over Two Lakh Children In Madhya Pradesh Apply For Admission In Private Schools Under RTE
Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: Scorecard Link Active; Check Here
TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today: Know When; How to Check
Delhi Government Schools To Soon Have CCTV Cameras Installed, Live Feed To Be Shared With Parents
Delhi Government Schools To Soon Have CCTV Cameras Installed
Image credit: Shutterstock

Delhi government schools will soon have CCTV cameras installed and the live feed will be shared with parents, according to sources. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation had in 2019 announced to install CCTV cameras in all government schools and provide live feed of the classrooms to the parents.

"The PWD is executing the project of construction of classrooms and schools and there is a plan of installing CCTVs in classrooms. There is also a plan to share the feed with the parents. This is all education department’s brainchild we are merely executing it,” a source told PTI.

"The move is aimed at ensuring safety of students and also ensure transparency in teaching system. The education department’s plan says that sharing feed with parents will ensure transparency and let them know what their kid is studying," the source added.

According to officials, to make live CCTV video footage available, the parents will be given individual secured login credentials with individual IDs and passwords. The PWD will update students’ details and parents’ mobile numbers, which will be collected and provided by all government schools, in its software. However, only those parents will be provided login credentials who have signed consent forms.

"After getting consents from the parents and guardians, the principals will compile the student details in an excel format and submit it to the PWD which will upload the details in the software," a source said.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi government schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Very Important For Girls To Be Educated: Aam Aadmi Party Leader
Very Important For Girls To Be Educated: Aam Aadmi Party Leader
JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Result Expected Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Result Expected Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
Three-Day Education Summit At Varanasi Starts Today; Prime Minister To Deliver Inaugural Address
Three-Day Education Summit At Varanasi Starts Today; Prime Minister To Deliver Inaugural Address
Mumbai University Undergraduate Admission Second Merit List For 2022-23 Session Today
Mumbai University Undergraduate Admission Second Merit List For 2022-23 Session Today
Jamia Millia Islamia Issues Academic Calendar For 2022-23 Session For First-Year UG, PG Courses
Jamia Millia Islamia Issues Academic Calendar For 2022-23 Session For First-Year UG, PG Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................