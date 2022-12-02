Delhi Government Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due To Delhi MCD Election 2022

Delhi government schools to remain closed on December 3

The Directorate of Education, Delhi has declared a one-day holiday in all government schools on December 3, due to the Delhi MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) Election 2022. The DoE Delhi has stated in a letter issued to all the heads of government schools that December 3 is to be declared a holiday in schools because of polling preparations for the Delhi MCD election 2022.

The DoE Delhi has also directed schools to convey the information to students, staff members and other concerned members. "All the heads of Government schools of the Directorate of Education are hereby informed that December 3, 2022 (Saturday) is to be a declared holiday in schools on account of polling preparations of the Delhi MCD Election 2022," the DoE said in a statement.

"The heads of schools are also informed that all schools will remain open on December 10, 2022 (Second Saturday). The heads of schools are directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents," it added.

National Board of Examinations (NBE) earlier on November 15, revised the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2022 exam date due to the Delhi MCD elections. NBE has rescheduled the FMGE December 2022 exam on January 20, 2023. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on December 2, 2022.