  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Government Schools To Kick Off Robotics Competition For Students

Delhi Government Schools To Kick Off Robotics Competition For Students

According to a DoE statement, the idea of this robotics competition is to nurture excellence in robotics among school students.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 15, 2022 11:45 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh: Government Schools In Indore's Mhow To Be Named After Martyrs, Freedom Fighters
Heavy Rains Hit Normal Life In Nilgiris District, Holiday For Schools, Colleges
National Education Policy Has Revitalised Education System Which Was Earlier Static: Telangana Governor
Pre-Matric Scholarship Now Limited To Classes 9, 10 In Government Schools Under OBC Category
Children With Disabilities Entitled To Basic Facilities Like Computer Fee Waiver: Delhi High Court
National Credit Framework Released For Public Consultations: Government Tells Parliament
Delhi Government Schools To Kick Off Robotics Competition For Students
Delhi schools to host robotics competition
New Delhi:

A unique robotics competition to nurture excellence in the field among Delhi school students will begin Friday, as the state government has been emphasising educational opportunities for students to learn Artificial Intelligence, a circular from the Directorate of Education (DoE) has said.

An event will be organised at B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence at Surajmal Vihar on December 16 and the competition will be open to all schools of Delhi between December 2022 to June 2023.

“Robotics has emerged as a promising field in Education and NEP 2020 has given special emphasis on educational opportunities to learn Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. A programme is to be organised to launch Delhi Robotics League at Dr B R Ambedkar SOSE, Surajmal Vihar on December 16,” the DoE circular said.

As per the DoE, the idea of this competition is to nurture excellence in robotics among school students. Live streaming of the launch of the league will be broadcast in all government schools and government-aided schools through the website of the Directorate of Education. Private schools will also have the access to live streaming.

“Head of the schools concerned shall make necessary arrangements for viewing the aforesaid live streaming. All students and teachers of the morning shift will view the live streaming at schools, evening shift students will have access to the live streaming of the programme at their home,” the circular said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Madhya Pradesh: Government Schools In Indore's Mhow To Be Named After Martyrs, Freedom Fighters
Madhya Pradesh: Government Schools In Indore's Mhow To Be Named After Martyrs, Freedom Fighters
Delhi Class 10, 12 Pre-Board 2023 Exams Start Today; Key Points For Students
Delhi Class 10, 12 Pre-Board 2023 Exams Start Today; Key Points For Students
Last Date To Register For ICSI CSEET January 2023 Exam Today
Last Date To Register For ICSI CSEET January 2023 Exam Today
BSEB Class 12 Exam: Bihar Board Intermediate 2024 Registration Ends Today
BSEB Class 12 Exam: Bihar Board Intermediate 2024 Registration Ends Today
DU Revises Admission Dates Against Third Merit List; Check Schedule Here
DU Revises Admission Dates Against Third Merit List; Check Schedule Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................