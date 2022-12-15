Delhi Government Schools To Kick Off Robotics Competition For Students

Delhi schools to host robotics competition

A unique robotics competition to nurture excellence in the field among Delhi school students will begin Friday, as the state government has been emphasising educational opportunities for students to learn Artificial Intelligence, a circular from the Directorate of Education (DoE) has said.

An event will be organised at B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence at Surajmal Vihar on December 16 and the competition will be open to all schools of Delhi between December 2022 to June 2023.

“Robotics has emerged as a promising field in Education and NEP 2020 has given special emphasis on educational opportunities to learn Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. A programme is to be organised to launch Delhi Robotics League at Dr B R Ambedkar SOSE, Surajmal Vihar on December 16,” the DoE circular said.

As per the DoE, the idea of this competition is to nurture excellence in robotics among school students. Live streaming of the launch of the league will be broadcast in all government schools and government-aided schools through the website of the Directorate of Education. Private schools will also have the access to live streaming.

“Head of the schools concerned shall make necessary arrangements for viewing the aforesaid live streaming. All students and teachers of the morning shift will view the live streaming at schools, evening shift students will have access to the live streaming of the programme at their home,” the circular said.

