Delhi Government Schools Get Over 12,000 Smart Classrooms

The new smart classrooms were established in 240 government schools at Rajkiya Kanya Vidyalaya in Rajkori.

Updated: Feb 19, 2022

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 12,430 smart classrooms in government schools.
Image credit: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal
New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 12,430 smart classrooms in 240 government schools on Saturday, February 19. The new smart classrooms were established in government schools at Rajkiya Kanya Vidyalaya in Rajkori. The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the Education portfolio, Manish Sisodia and Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Delhi government has built a total of 7,000 classrooms in the last 7 years. All the state and central governments combined could not set up 20,000 classrooms in this period."

With the inauguration of 12,430 new smart classrooms, the tally of new classrooms built by the Kejriwal government reached 20,000, which is synonymous with 537 new school buildings.

The new building constructed by the government includes designer desks in the classrooms, libraries, and multipurpose halls for the conduct of events.

Schools in the national capital reopened for classes 9 to 12 on February 7, while classes nursery to 8 reopened on February 14.

-With ANI Inputs

