Admissions to entry-level classes in Sarvodaya Vidyalayas begin

Delhi Government has started the application process for admission to entry-level classes in Sarvodaya Vidyalayas. The Directorate of Education (DoE), while announcing the beginning of the admission process said that the application form for entry-level classes including Nursery, KG and Class 1 in Government Sarvodaya Vidyalayas can be obtained from the concerned schools. The last date to apply for admission to Sarvodaya Vidyalayas is July 12. The selection of the candidates will be done by draw of lots and is scheduled to be held on July 20.

Children residing in Delhi within one kilometer of Sarvodaya Vidyalayas will be eligible for admission. However, for areas, where Sarvodaya Vidyalayas are not available within one kilometer, then children within a radius of 3 km will also be eligible.

The Directorate of Education, Delhi Government, has also set up help desks for parents to assist them with the admission process. The helpdesk consists of teachers and members from the school management committee. Parents of the applicants can get their application form checked from the members of the helpdesk.

The DoE, while announcing the entry-level admission dates, also clarified that admission will not be denied to any Divyang child, destitute child, refugee or asylum seeker, migrants or child in need of care and protection, due to non-availability of essential documents at the time of submission in the school.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, on Monday, June 28, said that admission will also not be denied to a child on the ground of declaring the name of just one parent.

"No school in Delhi shall deny admission to a child on the grounds that the child is declaring name of his/her single parent only.," Mr Sisodia in his social media handle said.