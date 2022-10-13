  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Government School Teachers Working To Improve Society: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Government School Teachers Working To Improve Society: Manish Sisodia

"A teacher has the ability to bring 360-degree change in society and lays the foundation of the country. The teachers work to improve society through their knowledge and values," said Manish Sisodia

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 13, 2022 7:59 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Five Delhi Government Schools Among Top 10 In Country, Manish Sisodia Praises Principal Training Programme
Educators From Nepal Visit Delhi Government Schools
Get Registered With Education Department Within One Month Or Face Closure: Uttarakhand Government To Madrassas
Delhi Government Schools Top India School Ranking; Arvind Kejriwal Lauds Education Team
Education Ministry Organises ‘Goodness Of Millets Quiz’ To Mark 2023 As International Year of Millets
Heavy Rains: Schools To Remain Closed In Lucknow, Several Other Uttar Pradesh Districts Today
Delhi Government School Teachers Working To Improve Society: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
Image credit: File
New Delhi:

A teacher has the ability to bring "changes" in the society and "lays the foundation" of the country, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. Interacting with the pre-service teacher trainees at District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET) at Keshavpuram, Sisodia said Delhi government school teachers have been working "to improve" the society through their knowledge and values. ALSO READ | Five Delhi Government Schools Among Top 10 In Country, Manish Sisodia Praises Principal Training Programme

"A teacher has the ability to bring 360-degree change in society and lays the foundation of the country. The teachers work to improve society through their knowledge and values," said Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister. The deputy chief minister also inspected the classes of trainee teachers and discussed their plans and the pedagogical styles being taught to them.

"Our trainees aim to get a good job and become good teachers in the future. However, they need to broaden the horizon of their dreams. Every trainee teacher should dream to work towards making the Indian education system number one in the world," he said. He further stressed that India needs to set "the standards" of its education so high, that its name should top the list when people search for the best education systems in the world. READ MORE | Delhi Government Schools Top India School Ranking; Arvind Kejriwal Lauds Education Team

"The responsibility of making India's education system the best not only depends on the teachers but also on the trainees who are going to become teachers in the future. For this, it is necessary that our trainees understand the innovations being adopted in the field of education around the world," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Schools Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT JAM 2023: Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Guidelines To Apply
IIT JAM 2023: Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Guidelines To Apply
Delhi University UG Admission 2022: 2.17 Lakh Aspirants Registered On CSAS Portal; 1.5 Lakh Selected College
Delhi University UG Admission 2022: 2.17 Lakh Aspirants Registered On CSAS Portal; 1.5 Lakh Selected College
21 Jamia Millia Islamia Researchers In Stanford University’s Global List Of Top 2 Per Cent Scientists
21 Jamia Millia Islamia Researchers In Stanford University’s Global List Of Top 2 Per Cent Scientists
CAT 2022: Top Colleges In India Other Than IIMs Accepting CAT Score
CAT 2022: Top Colleges In India Other Than IIMs Accepting CAT Score
MHT CET Counselling 2022: Final Merit List For 5-Year LLB Programme Released, How To Check
MHT CET Counselling 2022: Final Merit List For 5-Year LLB Programme Released, How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................