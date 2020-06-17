Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi Government School Teachers Start COVID-19 Help Desk

Government School Teachers Association, Delhi, or GSTA Delhi, has started an online form to collect information; and a help desk for teachers engaged in COVID-19 relief duty. The association, concerned about the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and fatalities among teachers, will ensure that teachers who are found COVID-19 positive get admitted to hospitals in time.

“We are concerned about the rising number of coronavirus infections among teachers. We have created an [online form] to collect health information of teachers,” Ajay Veer Yadav, General Secretary, GSTA, said in a statement.

“We will collect information including name of the teacher, name of the school, information regarding quarantine or isolation, information regarding COVID-19 testing, etc, in the form,” Mr. Yadav added.

GSTA further said that, on the basis of information collected, it will ensure teachers get admitted to the hospital in time by communicating with the nodal officers, ministers, and other officials.

Recently, Delhi University Teachers Association, or DUTA, has demanded cashless COVID-19 treatment for the employees.

So far, Delhi has registered 44,688 COVID-19 cases, according to information on mygov.in. As many as 1,837 people have died in Delhi due to the disease.