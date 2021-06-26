Delhi Government School Teachers To Provide Free Career Counselling To Class 12 Students

  • Home
The helpdesk seeks to facilitate the students qualifying their Class 12th in choosing the right career option as per ones’ interests and hobbies.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 26, 2021 7:53 pm IST

Delhi school teachers launch a helpdesk to provide students with career guidance
New Delhi:

The Government School Teachers Association (GSTA) of Delhi has launched a help desk to provide free career guidance to Class 12 students. The helpdesk seeks to facilitate the students qualifying their Class 12th in choosing the right career option as per ones’ interests and hobbies. The Government School Teachers Association has also issued a Google Form for students to register their queries on career guidance.

The association has also appointed subject experts to guide the students after Class 12th seeking a career in options including arts, commerce, engineering, polytechnic, pharmacy, architecture, law or journalism.

The association, in a statement, issued today, has also said that the GSTA Office situated in the city will also have subject matter experts to guide students offline from June 28. The career guidance programme aims to provide the Class 12 students with information on programmes and courses that students qualifying the board exams this year amid Covid can consider while applying for undergraduate programmes.

How To Use The Online Delhi Government Help Desk

  • Go to the Google Form

  • Enter the contact details including email addresses, names and mobile numbers

  • On the designated spaces, fill the names of schools, names of districts and streams in Class 12th

  • From a list of courses, students can select their preference for future course of study, or add and write on the specified field

  • Insert questions and comments, if any

  • Submit

The association will then contact the students and provide them with suggestions and information.

