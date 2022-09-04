Delhi Government School Teachers Have Improved Lives Of Lakhs Of Students: Manish Sisodia

  • Home
Speaking at an event on the eve of Teachers' Day, Manish Sisodia said that teachers and principals of Delhi government schools are the "flag bearers" of the "Delhi education revolution".

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 4, 2022 8:18 pm IST
Manish Sisodia said that development in Delhi government schools has been made possible because of the efforts of the teachers.
Image credit: Careers360
New Delhi:

Teachers of Delhi government schools have been improving the quality of life of lakhs of children with their untiring efforts and commitment, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday. Speaking at an event on the eve of Teachers' Day, he dubbed teachers and principals of the city government schools the "flag bearers" of the "Delhi education revolution".

"Not only Delhi but the entire country is proud of the work of our school principals. They are the ones who ensure the implementation of all education policies at the ground level and that each child is positively impacted by them," said Mr Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio. He said development in Delhi government schools has been made possible because of the efforts of their principals.

"The school heads have helped the Delhi government schools flourish in the past seven years by promoting innovative ideas, encouraging teachers and children to do better, establishing a better relationship between the teacher-student community and creating a conducive learning environment," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

