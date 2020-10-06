Delhi Government School Students Struggling To Pay CBSE Exam Fees

The Union Government has announced that states and union territories can take decision to reopen schools from October 15 and has also released the SOPs for it, which includes sanitizing classrooms and implementing staggered timetables.

However, for many students from economically backward families who are studying in government schools in Delhi, education may just end up being a dream which they can't fulfil.

Over 3 lakh students are currently studying in Class 10 and 12 in government schools in Delhi. The registration fees for board exams is Rs 1,800 for Class 10 and Rs 3,100 for Class 12.

Students who do not pay the fees, will not have their names registered for the coming board exams and subsequently they will not be allowed to sit in the exams.

In 2019 these charges were borne by the Delhi Government after CBSE hiked the registration fees. Till 2018 the registration fee was Rs 375 for Class 10 and Rs 600 for Class 12 students.

Unlike last year, the Delhi Government has refused to pay the registration fee this time, citing a fund crunch.

According to Delhi Government sources, paying the registration fees of students would cost them Rs 100 crore and the government cannot bear this as it is already facing a shortfall of 91% in the revenue in comparison to last year.

16 year old Puja, Class 10th student at a Delhi Government school, who stays with her family inside a public toilet in South Delhi's Madanpur Khadar, is supposed to pay Rs 1,800 for board exam registration. Rs 1,800 is a sum that her 50 year old father can't afford. He barely earns Rs 6,000 rupees a month which is solely from the charges people pay when they use the toilet and has to run a family of five with it. Ms Puja's mother works as a domestic help.

Mr Somveer, Puja's father said, "We are so poor it’s hard to even describe. If we had the money we would have given it. If we are unable to give the fees she won't be able to give exams and will be confined to this home forever."

Ms Puja said, "We don't have money to give the fees but I want to study in the future. My mother was also jobless and at home for last 2-3 months. She has just been back to work and will receive salary next month."

With COVID-19 pandemic affecting finances, families are in a worse situation this year.

A few lanes away, we found another Puja, 18 years old and a class 12th student. Her father passed away 10 years ago. When we reached her house her mother was away finding work as a domestic help so that she can manage the Rs 3,100 for paying her daughter’s registration fees.

Ms Puja said, "My brother's fees is Rs 1,800. So, my mother somehow managed it by borrowing from neighbours. My biggest fear is that I won't be able to give exams. I have aspirations but the lack of money won't allow me to pursue it. I want to pursue LLB and become a lawyer. Even in Class 11 could not buy books and my friend gave them to me. Even now I borrow books from my friends. I don't even have money to buy books so how will I submit the fees?"

Now a petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court by an NGO called Social Jurist asking the CBSE to waive the examination fees this year and seeking directions to the Union and Delhi Governments to pay the fee in case CBSE is unable to do so.

On September 28, the High Court gave an order asking CBSE and Delhi Government to respond within next 3 weeks.

The petitioner Ashok Agarwal said, "The Delhi Government used to take Rs 20 as school fees every month however recently it has issued an order to waive it saying the situation is financially bad this year for parents. On the other hand they aren't paying for CBSE fees this year, while they paid it last year when there was an extreme hike."

NDTV contacted Delhi Government officials and CBSE for queries but did not get a response.