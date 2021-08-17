  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Government School To Be Renamed After Olympic Medal Winner Ravi Dahiya: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Government School To Be Renamed After Olympic Medal Winner Ravi Dahiya: Manish Sisodia

A Delhi government school in Adarsh Nagar area will now be renamed after its alumnus and Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 17, 2021 9:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Schools Reopen In Odisha For Class 9 Students
Application Process For Admissions In DSEU To Close On August 17
Prime Minister Modi Urges Olympic Athletes To Visit 75 Schools Each By 2023 Independence Day
Uttarakhand: Most Schools Reopen For Classes 6-8
School Reopening: Some Schools In Uttar Pradesh Reopen For Classes 9 to 12
Uttar Pradesh Schools Reopen For Classes 9-12 With Covid Protocols
Delhi Government School To Be Renamed After Olympic Medal Winner Ravi Dahiya: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Government school to be renamed after Olympic Medal winner Ravi Dahiya
New Delhi:

A Delhi government school in Adarsh Nagar area will now be renamed after its alumnus and Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.

“Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya was today welcomed at his school in Adarsh Nagar. It was an emotional moment for his teachers. The government has decided that the school will now be named as Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya,” Mr Sisodia tweeted.

Dahiya (23) made his debut in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and won a silver medal in wrestling. He is the second Indian to get a silver medal in wrestling at the Olympic.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UPMSP Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Board Opens Application For Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams
UPMSP Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Board Opens Application For Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams
IIT Madras Collaborates With Transport Ministry To Develop A Pavement Engineering Technology
IIT Madras Collaborates With Transport Ministry To Develop A Pavement Engineering Technology
NTA Extends AIAPGET 2021 Application Deadline
NTA Extends AIAPGET 2021 Application Deadline
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 16 Application Deadline Extended; Exam Date Announced
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 16 Application Deadline Extended; Exam Date Announced
NTA To Release JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card Soon, Know How To Download
NTA To Release JEE Main Session 4 Admit Card Soon, Know How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................