Delhi Government School To Be Renamed After Olympic Medal Winner Ravi Dahiya: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Government school to be renamed after Olympic Medal winner Ravi Dahiya

A Delhi government school in Adarsh Nagar area will now be renamed after its alumnus and Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.

“Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya was today welcomed at his school in Adarsh Nagar. It was an emotional moment for his teachers. The government has decided that the school will now be named as Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya,” Mr Sisodia tweeted.

Dahiya (23) made his debut in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and won a silver medal in wrestling. He is the second Indian to get a silver medal in wrestling at the Olympic.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)