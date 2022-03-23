Image credit: Shutterstock The residential school will be free of cost and any Delhi resident will be enrolled. (representational)

Delhi Government’s Sainik School Admission 2022: The Delhi Government is now taking admissions for the first batch of its Sainik School. To help students prepare for entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA) and other services, the school will induct retired army and naval officers as faculty members, who will be able to guide students based on their real-life experiences.

Students will be taught all the skills required to get into officer-level positions in armed forces such as the Army, Navy and Air Force, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, March 22.

The school will come up at Jharoda Kalan area in the national capital with a campus of 14 acres and have a capacity of a total of 200 seats— 100 for Class 9 and 100 seats for Class 11 students.

As many as 18,000 applications have already been received for just 200 seats, Mr Kejriwal informed.

Delhi Government’s Sainik School: Fees, Admission Process

The residential school will be free of cost and any Delhi resident will be enrolled. The admission process for the school will be two-staged with an aptitude test first, followed by a physical fitness test.

Delhi Government’s Sainik School: Entrance Exam Dates

The entrance exam for Class 9 admission will be held on March 27, whereas for class 11, the written test will be held from March 28. Students who clear the exam will then be called for personal interviews.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, March 22, announced that the Sainik School in the national capital will be named after revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The school, which is part of the projects announced by the Delhi government in its 2021 ‘Deshbhakti Budget’, will now be called as ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School.’