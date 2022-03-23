  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Government’s Sainik School Admission 2022: Check Application Process, Entrance Exam Dates

Delhi Government’s Sainik School Admission 2022: Check Application Process, Entrance Exam Dates

Delhi Government’s Sainik School Admission 2022: To help students prepare for entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA) and other services, the school will induct retired army and naval officers as faculty members.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 23, 2022 6:37 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Restart Mid-Day Meals In Schools: Congress President Sonia Gandhi
Introduce Bhagavad Gita Chapter In School Syllabus In Maharashtra: BJP MLA In Assembly
West Bengal State-Run Schools Asked To Adhere To Uniform Specifications
Delhi High Court Asks Government To Respond To Plea On School Building Lying Unutilised Since 2011
Bhagavad Gita Imparts Moral Values, Decision On Introducing In Schools After Discussion: Karnataka CM
Tamil Nadu: Girls In Government Schools To Get Rs 1,000 As Assistance To Pursue Higher Education
Delhi Government’s Sainik School Admission 2022: Check Application Process, Entrance Exam Dates
The residential school will be free of cost and any Delhi resident will be enrolled. (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Delhi Government’s Sainik School Admission 2022: The Delhi Government is now taking admissions for the first batch of its Sainik School. To help students prepare for entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA) and other services, the school will induct retired army and naval officers as faculty members, who will be able to guide students based on their real-life experiences.

Students will be taught all the skills required to get into officer-level positions in armed forces such as the Army, Navy and Air Force, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, March 22.

The school will come up at Jharoda Kalan area in the national capital with a campus of 14 acres and have a capacity of a total of 200 seats— 100 for Class 9 and 100 seats for Class 11 students.

As many as 18,000 applications have already been received for just 200 seats, Mr Kejriwal informed.

Delhi Government’s Sainik School: Fees, Admission Process

The residential school will be free of cost and any Delhi resident will be enrolled. The admission process for the school will be two-staged with an aptitude test first, followed by a physical fitness test.

Delhi Government’s Sainik School: Entrance Exam Dates

The entrance exam for Class 9 admission will be held on March 27, whereas for class 11, the written test will be held from March 28. Students who clear the exam will then be called for personal interviews.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, March 22, announced that the Sainik School in the national capital will be named after revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The school, which is part of the projects announced by the Delhi government in its 2021 ‘Deshbhakti Budget’, will now be called as ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School.’

Click here for more Education News
delhi government Sainik School Entrance Exam Sainik schools

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist at Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Restart Mid-Day Meals In Schools: Congress President Sonia Gandhi
Restart Mid-Day Meals In Schools: Congress President Sonia Gandhi
NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Announces Mop-Up Round Provisional Result At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Announces Mop-Up Round Provisional Result At Mcc.nic.in
Telangana TSCHE Releases TS EAMCET, ECET 2022 Exam Dates; Check Details
Telangana TSCHE Releases TS EAMCET, ECET 2022 Exam Dates; Check Details
Budget Allocation On Education Sector Crosses Rs 1 Lakh Crore For The First Time: MoS Education
Budget Allocation On Education Sector Crosses Rs 1 Lakh Crore For The First Time: MoS Education
Bihar, MP Board Exam Results 2022: Check State-Wise 10th, 12th Exam Results Date And Time
Bihar, MP Board Exam Results 2022: Check State-Wise 10th, 12th Exam Results Date And Time
.......................... Advertisement ..........................