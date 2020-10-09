Delhi Government Requests CBSE To Waive Board Exam Fee For Government School Students

Waive Off Board Exam Fee Of Students: Delhi Government To CBSE

The Directorate of Education, Delhi Government, has requested the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to waive the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam fees. This request of the Delhi Government comes after several parents' expressing their inability to pay the board exam fees comes into surface due to the loss of income during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi Government has asked all the government schools, government aided schools, Patrachar Vidyalayas of the Directorate of Education, schools under Delhi Cantonment Board, Department of Social Welfare and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for the current Academic Session 2020-21 to waive the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam fees. However, the board has expressed its inability to waive the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam fees.

|| Also Read ||

Some people and organizations are, however, approaching the schools, students, or departments to render their contribution and offer financial support as a welfare measure which is welcome in the interest of the students as a noble cause.

A Delhi Government statement issued in this regard said: “Therefore, all the Heads of Govt. Schools may entertain the willing Persons/Organizations for the payment of CBSE Board Examination Fee. They must maintain proper record of such transactions which includes acknowledgement to the donor and information to the parents whose ward's fee has been paid.”

“In case the parents have already paid the Board Examination Fee and a donor still comes forward to pay, the Heads of such schools in those cases are directed to refund the Board Examination Fee of the concerned students to their parents,” it added.