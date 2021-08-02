Delhi Government Receives Over 35,000 Suggestions On Reopening Of Schools: Manish Sisodia

  • Home
Delhi School Reopening News: The government had last week sought feedback from students, teachers and parents about the reopening of schools considering the Covid situation is under control in Delhi.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 2, 2021 10:24 pm IST

Over 35,000 suggestions received on reopening of schools
New Delhi:

The Delhi Government has received over 35,000 suggestions on the issue of reopening of schools in the national capital and will soon take a decision after receiving feedback from all stakeholders, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

The government had last week sought feedback from students, teachers and parents about the reopening of schools considering the Covid situation is under control in Delhi.

"So far, 35000 suggestions have been received. Over 12,000 of them were received on day one itself. We will soon take a decision taking the feedback from all stakeholders into account," Mr Sisodia said on the sidelines of an event.

Students, parents and teachers can mail their suggestions to delhischools21@gmail.com on how to start the process of reopening schools. Delhi was hit by a brutal second wave of the coronavirus which claimed a large number of lives daily with shortage of beds and oxygen worsening the situation.

Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. While several states started partial reopening of schools in October last year, the Delhi Government allowed physical classes only for 9-12 grades in January this year, which were again suspended following the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases. The Delhi government, however, allowed auditoriums and assembly halls in schools to be used for training and meeting purposes, but physical teaching and learning remains suspended.

