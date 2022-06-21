  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Government Looking To Teach Yoga To School Children: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Government Looking To Teach Yoga To School Children: Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing participants at the event, Chief Minister Kejriwal said the Delhi government's aim is to ensure that every Delhiite practices yoga daily.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 21, 2022 11:01 am IST | Source: PTI
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Classes Suspended In Mizoram Schools For Two Days Amid Torrential Rain
Ban On Schools Run By Jamaat Affiliate 'Another Form Of Atrocity' Against J-K Residents: Mehbooba Mufti
Citing 'Overlapping', NCERT Removes Portions On 2002 Gujarat Riots, Mughal Courts From Class 12 Books
Educational Institutions Reopen In Odisha After Summer Vacation
Schools Need To Prepare Strategies To Bridge Learning Gap Created By Covid: Manish Sisodia
Telugu Subject Compulsory For Class 1 To 10 Of CBSE, ICSE, IB Schools In Telangana
Delhi Government Looking To Teach Yoga To School Children: Arvind Kejriwal
International Yoga Day 2022: Delhi government planning to teach Yoga to school children
New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal performed yoga asanas along with hundreds of people at the Thyagaraj Stadium here on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Tuesday, and said his government aims to teach it to schoolchildren. Mr Kejriwal was joined by members of 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' along with his deputy Manish Sisodia at the stadium for the yoga session.

Addressing participants at the event, Chief Minister Kejriwal said the Delhi government's aim is to ensure that every Delhiite practices yoga daily. "If the habit (of practising yoga) is inculcated among children, they will be associated with it throughout their lives. It is our objective to teach yoga to children and see how it can be started in schools," he said.

The Delhi government has improved the health infrastructure in the city but with yoga part of their daily lives, people will not need to go to hospitals, he added. Speaking about the 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme, Mr Kejriwal said he learnt yoga free of cost and it will be free for Delhiites too.

"We have to take yoga from the stage where thousands are practising it to one where lakhs practice it. Some people criticise me for free yoga classes. I learnt it (yoga) for free in Class 8, so it will be free for the people as every essential thing in life, like air, is free," he said.

Over 17,000 Delhiites including men, women, rich and poor, practice yoga daily at 546 places across the city as part of free classes under 'Dilli ki Yogshala', the chief minister said. During the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kejriwal government launched free online yoga classes for COVID-19 patients in home isolation. More than 4,700 such patients participated in online yoga sessions conducted by trained instructors, he said.

In a series of tweets, Mr Kejriwal urged people to practice yoga every day for a healthy life. Groups of Delhi residents willing to practice yoga are provided trained instructors by the Delhi government under the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' programme.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Yoga in schools Arvind Kejriwal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Jharkhand Academic Council To Declare Secondary, Inter Science Result Today
Live | JAC 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Jharkhand Academic Council To Declare Secondary, Inter Science Result Today
Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 (Declared) Live: Results.kite.kerala.gov.in DHSE Kerala 12th Result Link Activated
Live | Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 (Declared) Live: Results.kite.kerala.gov.in DHSE Kerala 12th Result Link Activated
DHSE Declares Kerala Plus Two Result 2022; Direct Link, Websites
DHSE Declares Kerala Plus Two Result 2022; Direct Link, Websites
NTA Issues JEE Main 2022 Admit Card For June Session
NTA Issues JEE Main 2022 Admit Card For June Session
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022 Declared; 83.87 % Pass
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2022 Declared; 83.87 % Pass
.......................... Advertisement ..........................