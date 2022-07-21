Delhi Government Launches Second Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University Lighthouse Centre

  • Home
The Arvind Kejriwal government on Wednesday launched the second Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) centre here to provide job-oriented skill education and soft skills training to the youth from low-income communities.

New Delhi:

The Arvind Kejriwal government on Wednesday launched the second Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) centre here to provide job-oriented skill education and soft skills training to the youth from low-income communities. The DSEU has entered into an agreement with Pune-based non-profit Lighthouse Communities Foundation and Micheal and Susan Dell Foundation to set up lighthouses near slum clusters of Delhi in order to help disadvantaged youth earn a livelihood.

The lighthouse centre in Malkaganj will address the needs for skill development of youth living in slum clusters in and around the area and was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia along with community members. “This lighthouse will offer high-quality short-term vocational skilling courses as well as a plethora of employment opportunities for youth between 18-30 years of age,” Education Minister Sisodia said.

“Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) is the first one in the country, which has taken such a unique step to equip youth of underserved communities with the new age skills at a University level centre in the slum clusters itself," he said. The centre comprises eight training rooms, including two open classrooms, a retail course room, make-up skills room, counselling room, video-conferencing room, self-learning space, and a fully-equipped tech hub with wi-fi connection and over 20 computers.

"It has a beautiful set-up music room for young people from the communities to learn and create music. Every year, upwards of 600 youth from low-income communities around the vicinity of Malkaganj will be equipped with life skills and technical training," the government said in the statement.

Neharika Vohra, Vice Chancellor of DSEU said, “This project will help us reach out to underprivileged communities by bringing the learning spaces close to their homes. DSEU lighthouse will offer short-term certificate courses in various domains for youth.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, New Delhi
