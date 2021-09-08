  • Home
Delhi Government Issues SOPs For Reopening Of Industrial Training Institutes

Mandatory vaccination, regular COVID-19 screening tests, no biometric attendance, hybrid courses and avoiding festivals and celebrations are among the SOPs issued by the Delhi government for reopening of Industrial Training Institutes in the national capital.

Updated: Sep 8, 2021 9:21 pm IST

Delhi Government Issues SOPs For Reopening Of Industrial Training Institutes
Delhi government issues SOPs for reopening of ITSs
New Delhi:

Mandatory vaccination, regular COVID-19 screening tests, no biometric attendance, hybrid courses and avoiding festivals and celebrations are among the SOPs issued by the Delhi government for reopening of Industrial Training Institutes in the national capital.


Following a marked improvement in the Covid situation in the city, the AAP government had last week announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1.


"It is required that every member of education community provides proof of vaccination since vaccines remain our safest and most effective defence against COVID-19 and its variants. It is also required that regular screening tests for all staff members of Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) community who do not provide evidence of vaccination and tests for those who are symptomatic as well as asymptomatic," the SOPs said.

"Instead of biometric attendance, alternative arrangements for contactless attendance shall be made. Flexible attendance and sick leave policies may be developed to encourage students and staff to stay at home when sick," it added.


The ITIs have been told that there should be an arrangement of isolation room available in the institute with first aid precautionary measures for anyone found with COVID-19 symptoms. "In-person classes with staggered attendance and hybrid courses combining online and offline modes shall be encouraged. Institutes should not undertake or organise events where physical and social distancing is not possible."


"Functions and celebration of festivals should be avoided in the institutes. However, institutes assembly may be conducted by the trainees in respective classrooms or outdoor spaces or other available spaces and halls," the SOPs said.


Strict ban on spitting; signage at appropriate places in the institutions reminding students about maintaining physical distancing such as inside the classroom, libraries, outside washrooms, hand washing stations, drinking water areas, institute's kitchen, halls, laboratories; mandatory sanitisers and thermal screening arrangements on entry and exits are among the guidelines for ITIs.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

