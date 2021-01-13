Delhi To Resume Classes For Students Of 10, 12; Guidelines Here

The Delhi Government has decided to resume offline classes for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 from January 18. The decision to reopen the schools for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 has been taken so that schools can prepare the students due to take the upcoming 2021 board exams. The CBSE 2021 Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 board examinations are scheduled to start from May 1 and the schools will hold the CBSE board Class 10 and Class 12 practical, project and internal assessment exams on their own between March 1 and April 30.

The Delhi Government, today, on January 13, has issued a “plan of activities” for the academics and examinations as to how the schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will resume the schools for face-to-face learning and the standard operating procedures to be followed while conducting the practical and pre-board examinations.

The guidelines also mention the CBSE pre-board exam date 2021. The pre-board examinations for the CBSE Class 12 exams, as per the Delhi Government guidelines issued today, may be conducted between March 20 and April 15, and periodic assessments 1 and periodic assessment 2 for Class 10 students will tentatively be held in the second week of February and second week of March respectively.

“Schools will conduct Multiple Assessments from February 1, 2021, to the last week of April, 2021,” the guidelines added.

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Practical, Pre-Board Exams

The Delhi Government guideline on conducting the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 practical and pre-board exams state that no symptomatic student or staff will be allowed in the school premises and mandatory screening for temperature will be conducted at the entrance. COVID-19 hand hygiene and other measures including using face masks, social distancing norms have to be followed.

These guidelines, however, are applicable to only in areas outside COVID-19 containment zones and students, teachers and employees living in the containment zone will not be allowed to go to the schools.

School timings, the Delhi Government guidelines adds, may be staggered with a gap of at least 15 minutes to avoid crowding at the school main entrance and exit gates.