Delhi Government Issues Guidelines For Admission Against Vacant Seats Of Pre Primary, Primary Classes

The Delhi government on Wednesday issued guidelines for admission against vacant seats of pre primary and primary classes in its schools for the 2022-23 academic session. “Students will be admitted in classes 2 to 5 on first come, first served basis from May 11. Admission will not be denied to any divyang, orphan, migrant or homeless due to non-availability of essential documents,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an order.

“If a student placed under long absence during previous sessions approaches school for readmission, he or she should not be denied admission,” it said.

