Delhi Government To Issue COVID-19 Guidelines For Schools Tomorrow

Delhi Government will issue COVID-19 guidelines for schools tomorrow

The Delhi government will issue COVID-19 guidelines for schools tomorrow, April 15, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. While commenting on the reports of some school students testing positive for the virus in Delhi as well as the National Capital Region (NCR), Mr Sisodia said "COVID cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but stay alert. We have to learn to live with COVID. We are constantly monitoring the situation."

"I have got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have informed about their child testing positive. The education department will tomorrow issue guidelines to schools in this regard," he added.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation in the city, and will bring in a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools if need arises. He said hospitalisation related to coronavirus has not increased and "there is no need to panic".

The chief minister's comments came a day after Delhi reported 299 new COVID-19 cases, a jump of 118 per cent in two days. The positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

"We are keeping an eye on the situation," Mr Kejriwal told reporters on the sidelines of an event. "If need be, we will bring in a SOP for Delhi schools for Covid."

The Covid positivity rate in Delhi has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent in a week, even as doctors on Tuesday said it was "not a panic situation" as the daily cases count was still low. They doctors have, however, cautioned against dropping the guard.

- With PTI Inputs