Delhi Government To Increase Salary Of Guest, Contract Teachers: Manish Sisodia

Delhi government has decided to increase the salary of guest teachers after receiving requests from a delegation of “Dilli Atithi Shikshak Sangh”.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 23, 2021 6:11 pm IST

Image credit: Twitter/@msisodia
New Delhi:

Delhi government has decided to increase the salary of guest teachers after receiving requests from a delegation of “Dilli Atithi Shikshak Sangh”. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the government has started the process to increase the salary of the guest teachers.

Delhi government has directed the Directorate of Education to increase the remuneration of guest and contract teachers working in the schools of Delhi Government. This step has been taken to support the teachers in the tie of Covid and to empower them.

Sisodia said on social media: "Some Guest Teachers came to meet me yesterday to share their experiences about how the Arvind Kejriwal govt has given them respect and recognition. They requested an increase in salary. Happy to announce that Delhi Govt has started the process to increase the salary of Guest Teachers."

The Office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister released a communique and shared, “The major request of the Guest Teachers, as mentioned in their representation, is regarding the revision of their remuneration. I agree with their point that the increase in cost of living, compounded by economic hardship in many families due to COVID necessitates upward revision in remunerations. Therefore, it is directed that the Directorate of Education should increase the remuneration of Guest and Contract Teachers.”

“The Department should work out the details of the same and submit a proposal to increase the remuneration of all Guest and Contract Teachers working in the schools of Delhi Government. This will enable them to live their life with dignity and continue to render their services wholeheartedly,” the official order added.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia
