Delhi Government, IB Board Sign MoU For Delhi Board Of School Education

The Delhi Government on August 11 signed an agreement with the International Baccalaureate (IB) board. IB will be associated with the upcoming Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said.

“Delhi Government signs an MoU with International Baccalaureate (IB) Board. IB will be associated with the upcoming Delhi Board of School Education. Now Delhi’s Education Revolution will reach newer heights with DBSE and IB collaboration,” Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

DBSE will start with 30 affiliated schools. Twenty Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) will be launched under the board by August 15, the Delhi government had said.

All Schools of Specialised Excellence will teach IB curriculum, according to a report.

SoSEs under the Delhi Board of School Education will cater to students of Classes 9 to 12 who have special aptitude and interest in specific domains of study including Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and High-end 21st Century Skills, according to the National Capital government.

Of the 20 SoSEs in the first phase, eight schools will specialise in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) 5 schools each will specialise in Humanities and High-end 21st Century Skills, and two in Performing and Visual Arts.

In the first year, admissions to the specialised schools will be offered to Class 9 in Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and High-end 21st Century Skills.

In the STEM schools, admissions will be offered to Class 9 and Class 11 students. An aptitude test will be held for admission to theSoSEs and the admission schedule will be announced later.