  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Government Honours 15 Jamia Millia Islamia Paramedical Staff As Corona Warriors

Delhi Government Honours 15 Jamia Millia Islamia Paramedical Staff As Corona Warriors

The 'Corona Warrior Appreciation Ceremony' was held today at the Dr MA Ansari Health Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 19, 2021 8:11 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Jamia Millia Islamia Secures 100% Internship Placement For MSc Students
JMI Open Book Exam Starts, No Complaints On Technical Glitches Received
Jamia Millia Islamia To Hold Mock Open Book Exams From January 18
JMI Team Enactus Wins Confluence On Entrepreneurship Award 2020
JMI Releases Guidelines For Odd Semester, Final Year Exams 2020
JMI Exams: University To Hold Online Open Book Tests After January 15
Delhi Government Honours 15 Jamia Millia Islamia Paramedical Staff As Corona Warriors
Delhi Government Honours 15 Jamia Millia Islamia Paramedical Staff As Corona Warriors
Image credit: Jamia Millia Islamia
New Delhi:

The Delhi Government has honoured fifteen Paramedical staff of Dr MA Ansari Health Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) for their services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Corona Warrior Appreciation Ceremony' was held today at the Dr MA Ansari Health Centre, JMI. Dr Nazim Husain Al-Jafri, Controller of Examinations and Registrar, JMI, presented appreciation certificates to the paramedical staff. The certificates were issued by the Examining Body for Para-Medical Training, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi Government in recognition of their services during the pandemic.

Professor Mohammad Husain, Chief Coordinator-Admissions; Dr Irshad Husain Naqvi, in-charge and Chief Medical Officer (CMO); and staff members of the health centre were present at the function.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Nazim Husain Al-Jafri said: “Medical and Para-Medical staff of Dr MA Ansari Health Centre has been working diligently with undying courage and sheer determination, risking their and their loved one’s lives in this extraordinary difficult and challenging time since the start of the pandemic March last to till date.”

Professor Husain and Dr Naqvi also shared their views on the pandemic situation during the award-winning ceremony. Dr Naqvi thanked the university administration and staff members for their unconditional support, a JMI statement said.

Click here for more Education News
delhi government JMI Vice Chancellor coronavirus update
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IP University Releases Final Exam Datesheet For MBBS First Professional Programmes
IP University Releases Final Exam Datesheet For MBBS First Professional Programmes
Educational Institutions Top The List For High PM Concentration: IIT Delhi Study On Air Quality
Educational Institutions Top The List For High PM Concentration: IIT Delhi Study On Air Quality
NEET 2021 Paper Pattern: Here’s What We Know So Far
NEET 2021 Paper Pattern: Here’s What We Know So Far
GATE 2021 Answer Key By March 2, Here’s How To Download
GATE 2021 Answer Key By March 2, Here’s How To Download
JEE Main 2021 In Four Days; Dos And Don’ts For February Exam
JEE Main 2021 In Four Days; Dos And Don’ts For February Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................