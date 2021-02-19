Image credit: Jamia Millia Islamia Delhi Government Honours 15 Jamia Millia Islamia Paramedical Staff As Corona Warriors

The Delhi Government has honoured fifteen Paramedical staff of Dr MA Ansari Health Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) for their services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 'Corona Warrior Appreciation Ceremony' was held today at the Dr MA Ansari Health Centre, JMI. Dr Nazim Husain Al-Jafri, Controller of Examinations and Registrar, JMI, presented appreciation certificates to the paramedical staff. The certificates were issued by the Examining Body for Para-Medical Training, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi Government in recognition of their services during the pandemic.

Professor Mohammad Husain, Chief Coordinator-Admissions; Dr Irshad Husain Naqvi, in-charge and Chief Medical Officer (CMO); and staff members of the health centre were present at the function.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Nazim Husain Al-Jafri said: “Medical and Para-Medical staff of Dr MA Ansari Health Centre has been working diligently with undying courage and sheer determination, risking their and their loved one’s lives in this extraordinary difficult and challenging time since the start of the pandemic March last to till date.”

Professor Husain and Dr Naqvi also shared their views on the pandemic situation during the award-winning ceremony. Dr Naqvi thanked the university administration and staff members for their unconditional support, a JMI statement said.