  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Government Felicitates 17 Lecturers For 'Excellent' Work

Delhi Government Felicitates 17 Lecturers For 'Excellent' Work

According to the guidelines for the award, there is a provision to award one lecturer each from the 28 colleges under the government-funded university and two lecturers each from the three state universities. The award comprises Rs 1 lakh and a citation.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 4, 2022 9:37 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

International Women’s Day 2022: Allahabad University To Organise Poster, Essay, Quiz Competition
IMA Urges Centre To Adjust MBBS Students Returning From Ukraine In Medical Schools Across India
As COVID-19 Situation Improves, IIT Kharagpur Mulls Offline Classes
BHU’s Department Of Biochemistry Receives Rs 1.7 Crore Grant From DST
Manish Sisodia Inaugurates Delhi Teachers University
Haryana To Set Up Nursing Colleges In 6 Districts
Delhi Government Felicitates 17 Lecturers For 'Excellent' Work
Delhi government awards teachers for excellent work
New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Friday honoured 17 lecturers for their outstanding work in colleges and state universities funded by it. Hailing their efforts, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said teachers and lecturers are the biggest contributors to nation-building.

“Our teachers impact millions of lives with their work. Our teachers prepare the foundation of the country, our children, for the future. The faculty members of our colleges have been instrumental in building a knowledge-based society in Delhi, so it is our duty to honour them. Our vision is to change the country through education and our teachers are contributing in this direction by leading the movement…” he said.

The ‘Award for College Lecturers’ scheme was launched by the AAP dispensation in 2019 to acknowledge the contribution of lecturers. They are selected on the basis of student feedback, improvement in results, research work, extra-curricular activities and other areas of academics. To assess these aspects, an evaluation committee is formed at the college and university levels.

According to the guidelines for the award, there is a provision to award one lecturer each from the 28 colleges under the government-funded university and two lecturers each from the three state universities. The award comprises Rs 1 lakh and a citation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News Delhi Government Teachers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: ICSE Semester 2 Exam Dates Revised; List Of 10th, 12th Exams In March
Live | Board Exams 2022 LIVE: ICSE Semester 2 Exam Dates Revised; List Of 10th, 12th Exams In March
International Women’s Day 2022: Allahabad University To Organise Poster, Essay, Quiz Competition
International Women’s Day 2022: Allahabad University To Organise Poster, Essay, Quiz Competition
VITEEE 2022: Registration Process Begins For BTech Courses; Here's Direct Link
VITEEE 2022: Registration Process Begins For BTech Courses; Here's Direct Link
Supreme Court Stays CB-CID Probe Into Claim Of NEET-UG 2020 Candidate On Change Of His OMR Answer Sheet
Supreme Court Stays CB-CID Probe Into Claim Of NEET-UG 2020 Candidate On Change Of His OMR Answer Sheet
IMA Urges Centre To Adjust MBBS Students Returning From Ukraine In Medical Schools Across India
IMA Urges Centre To Adjust MBBS Students Returning From Ukraine In Medical Schools Across India
.......................... Advertisement ..........................