Delhi Government Declares Class 9, Class 11 Results

According to the Delhi Directorate of Education, 80.3 per cent students of Class 9 and 96.9 per cent students of Class 11 have been promoted.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 22, 2021 7:27 pm IST

Delhi Class 9, 11 results declared (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Delhi government has announced results of Class 9 and Class 11 students. The state government had earlier cancelled annual exams for these Classes. Final results have been prepared using alternative methods.

The individual results will be available on the website edudel.nic.in. However, the website is not opening as of now. Scholls will also send results to students via SMS and WhatsApp.

Delhi Class 9, Class 11 Result 2021: Direct Link (The link will be updated when it is available)

For both government and private schools where only mid-term examinations were held and annual examinations could not be conducted, results will be prepared based on student’s performance in the mid-term examination, Education Minister Manish Sisodia had said earlier.

In schools where the mid-term exams were not conducted, or the exam was held only for a few subjects, the marks of the best two subjects will be taken into consideration. However, the students will be promoted to the next class and the mark sheet will be prepared by giving marks in other subjects also, the government had said.

The Delhi government had also said no school will call the students to collect results in person.

Here Are The Steps To Download Delhi Class 9, 11 Results

  • Go to edudel.nic.in

  • Click on the result link on the homepage

  • On the next window, insert the login credentials required

  • Submit and download Delhi Class 9, 11 results

