Delhi Government Cancels Class 9, 11 Final Exams

Delhi: Class 9, 11 final exams cancelled: Manish Sisodia

Class 9 and 11 exams in Delhi schools have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the students will be evaluated based on their performance in mid-term examinations, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. Mr Sisodia also informed that the online registration process for admission in Class 6 to 9 in Delhi government school will commence tomorrow evening. Online application forms can be submitted from June 11 to June 30, and the admission list will be released by July 14.

As per the announcement made by the deputy chief minister today, any school, government or private, in which only mid-term examinations were held and annual examinations could not be conducted, will declare the result based on the student’s performance in the mid-term examination.

The private schools that had conducted their mid-term and annual examinations can now declare the results of their students, Mr Sisodia said.

In schools where the mid-term exams were not conducted, or the examination only for a few subjects were held, the marks of the best two subjects will be taken into consideration. However, the students will be promoted to the next class and the mark sheet will be prepared by giving marks in other subjects also.

The results of Classes 9 and 11 in Delhi government schools will be declared on June 22. The result will be uploaded on the website of the Education Department. No school will call the students to collect results in person, the government said.

Those who could not appear or pass the mid-term examinations will be assessed through projects and assignment work at the school level. A complete set of guidelines will be issued soon.