Delhi Government Begins Second Phase Of Online Admissions For Classes 6 To 9, Class 11

The Delhi Government has started the second phase of the Online Admission Process (OAP) from Class 6 to Class 9, and Class 11 under Non-Plan Admissions 2020-21.

“It has been noticed that many parents could not get their wards registered online for admission to above-said classes and they are anxious about the future of their wards. To provide relief to such parents, it is decided to start the second phase of online registration under Non-Plan Admissions to Classes 6 to 9 & 11,” reads the circular.

The first phase of the online registration has been closed now.

The online registration form can be submitted on the Department's website www.edudel.nic.in.

“The Link for submission of online Registration Form is available on the Home page of Department's website www.edudel.nic.in at "Govt. School Admissions" along with detailed instruction regarding the online process of registration.”

Schedule Of Second Phase Online Admissions

Applicants who have registered earlier in the first phase are not eligible to apply.

“Applicants who have applied earlier in the first phase and allotted schools or who are already studying or passed the previous class from Govt. / Govt. Aided Schools of the Directorate are not eligible to apply.”

Age Criteria for Non-Plan Admissions

For admission to Class 6 to Class 9 age relaxation of 6 months, in the maximum as well as minimum age, is also granted at the level of HoS.

For admission in Class 9 age relaxation of 1 year, in the maximum as well as minimum age, is also granted at the level of HoS to the applicants who have passed Class 10 from CBSE or Equivalent Board and there is no Gap Year.

Academic Criteria for Non-Plan Admissions:

Classes 6 to 8: Children who have passed previous class from a recognised/unrecognised school or those who are out of school are eligible to apply.

Class 9: Admission will be given only to those children who have passed class 8 from a recognised school.

Class 11: Admission will be granted to those children who fulfil the admission criteria of admission in Class 9. Students who have passed class 10 directly from NIOS with 55% marks or above in aggregate of five main subjects are eligible for admission in Humanities without Skill Subjects and with 50 % marks or above in aggregate of five main subjects are eligible for admission in Humanities with Skill Subjects.