Image credit: Shutterstock The Delhi Government has asked schools to submit reopening plans

The Delhi Government on Tuesday asked all schools to come up with a “micro plan” framework each for reopening schools in July. The government has asked the heads of school to submit a framework by June 5. The final decision will be taken by Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after discussing the school plans with all district officers in charge.

All educational institutions across India were forced shut by mid-March which was followed by nationwide lockdown on March 25 as the number of coronavirus infections in the country escalated.

The Delhi Government initially conducted online classes for Classes 9 to 12 and then declared summer vacations from May 11 till June 30. Now, with a relaxed lockdown, schools are charting out their academic calendars and mulling how to conduct classes in the times of COVID-19.

COVID-19 And Reopening Schools

The Directorate of Education (DoE), in a circular issued on Tuesday, said: “To initiate this planning process the facilitators of Cluster Leadership Development Programme shall conduct a session with about 10 heads of schools (HOSs) in their respective clusters in next fortnight.”

The directorate has asked the schools to submit a report on the current status of schools including number of students, infrastructure, teacher support, support staff.

The DoE has asked schools to consider a teaching learning process that can mix regular classes with online resources.The schools have also been asked to assess the accessibility of smartphones for each student.

Tracking Students

The HoS in each school has been asked to consider aspects such as tracking each student, giving emotional support to them, ensuring sanitization and maintaining social distancing when the schools reopen.

The HoS were also instructed to take stock of the number of children the schools are currently in contact with and whether all students will be able to attend schools in July. Schools are also to submit the number of students they can accommodate in each class with social distancing requirements in place.

Schools have also been asked to assess how many students have access to smartphones or regular phones or have no communication device at all. They must also check how many students can actually attend schools if they reopen in July.