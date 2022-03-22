Delhi Government's Armed Forces Preparatory School To Be Named After Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Image credit: File Photo CM Arvind Kejriwal press conference

To mark the death anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on March 23, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government's Armed Forces Preparatory School will be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School will train students to join India's Defense Forces- Army, Navy, Air Force, Kejriwal said.

दिल्ली के सैनिक स्कूल का नाम शहीद भगत सिंह के नाम पर रखा जाएगा। Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/2VuaR7tgXT — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 22, 2022

The Armed Forces Preparatory School (AFPS) will start operating in the Jharoda Kalan area.