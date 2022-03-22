  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Government's Armed Forces Preparatory School To Be Named After Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Delhi Government's Armed Forces Preparatory School To Be Named After Shaheed Bhagat Singh

The Armed Forces Preparatory School (AFPS) will start operating in the Jharoda Kalan area

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 22, 2022 12:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Announce Government's Key Education Projects Today
COVID-19 Pandemic Severely Affected Education System: Dharmendra Pradhan
Indian Iron Ore Miner NMDC Signs MoU With IIT Kharagpur For Drone-Based Mineral Exploration
Process To Translate, Publish Original Buddhist Manuscripts From Nalanda, Vikramshila Underway: Bihar Minister
India Raising With China Plight Of Indian Students: MEA, Asks Beijing To Adopt 'Congenial Stance'
PM Modi To Address Foundation Course Function At Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration
Delhi Government's Armed Forces Preparatory School To Be Named After Shaheed Bhagat Singh
CM Arvind Kejriwal press conference
Image credit: File Photo
New Delhi:

To mark the death anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on March 23, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government's Armed Forces Preparatory School will be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School will train students to join India's Defense Forces- Army, Navy, Air Force, Kejriwal said.

The Armed Forces Preparatory School (AFPS) will start operating in the Jharoda Kalan area.

Click here for more Education News
arvind kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sainik schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BSEB Matric Result 2022 LIVE: Bihar Board 10th Result
Live | BSEB Matric Result 2022 LIVE: Bihar Board 10th Result "Expected Soon"; Updates On Release Date And Time
IIT Kharagpur GATE 2022 Scorecard: Know How To Download Scorecard At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
IIT Kharagpur GATE 2022 Scorecard: Know How To Download Scorecard At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Announce Government's Key Education Projects Today
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Announce Government's Key Education Projects Today
Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: Scrutiny Process To Commence Tomorrow, How To Apply For Re-checking
Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: Scrutiny Process To Commence Tomorrow, How To Apply For Re-checking
Delhi Education Department Has A Plan To Bridge Learning Gap In Students
Delhi Education Department Has A Plan To Bridge Learning Gap In Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................