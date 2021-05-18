  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi Government Announces Rs 2,500 Monthly Aid For Children Orphaned Due To COVID

Delhi Government Announces Rs 2,500 Monthly Aid For Children Orphaned Due To COVID

The Delhi Government has announced Rs 2,500 every month to those children orphaned due to COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 18, 2021 6:28 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Teachers In Government-Run Tribal Schools Will Now Teach Students Using Next-Generation Technologies
Tripura Government Launches Education Channel For School Students
Ad-Hoc Grants Of Rs 5,228 Crore Released To States, UTs Under Samagra Shiksha: Ministry Of Education
Report On COVID Protocol Violation At Sainik School Denied
Delhi Government Announces Free Education For Children Who Lost Parents To COVID
Delhi School Sets Up Walk-In 'Oxygen Cafes' For COVID-19 Patients
Delhi Government Announces Rs 2,500 Monthly Aid For Children Orphaned Due To COVID
Delhi Government had announced free education and monthly aid to orphaned children
New Delhi:

The Delhi Government has announced Rs 2,500 every month to those children orphaned due to COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. Mr Kejriwal also said that free education will be provided to those children and the amount of Rs 2,500 will be provided to them till they attain the age of 25 years while addressing a press conference today.

The Chief Minister said: “Children who lost their parents because of Corona, all such children should not think of themselves as lonely and helpless, I stand with them all the time.”

“Up to the age of 25, in addition to lump sum compensation Rs 2,500 will be given to every child every month and their education will be free,” he added.

Earlier the Delhi Government had announced free education to children who have lost their parents to COVID-19. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand Governments as well had previously announced financial support and free education for children whose parents died of COVID-19.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Education Department Delhi Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10 Results Delayed, Now Expected In July
CBSE Class 10 Results Delayed, Now Expected In July
ICRI Announces Free Education For COVID Affected Students
ICRI Announces Free Education For COVID Affected Students
Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) Application Deadline Extended
Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) Application Deadline Extended
CBSE 12th Board Exam: Plea In Supreme Court Against Cancelling Exam
CBSE 12th Board Exam: Plea In Supreme Court Against Cancelling Exam
COVID-19: CBSE Extends Deadline Till June 30 For Schools To Tabulate Marks For Class 10
COVID-19: CBSE Extends Deadline Till June 30 For Schools To Tabulate Marks For Class 10
.......................... Advertisement ..........................