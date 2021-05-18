Delhi Government Announces Rs 2,500 Monthly Aid For Children Orphaned Due To COVID

Delhi Government had announced free education and monthly aid to orphaned children

The Delhi Government has announced Rs 2,500 every month to those children orphaned due to COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. Mr Kejriwal also said that free education will be provided to those children and the amount of Rs 2,500 will be provided to them till they attain the age of 25 years while addressing a press conference today.

The Chief Minister said: “Children who lost their parents because of Corona, all such children should not think of themselves as lonely and helpless, I stand with them all the time.”

“Up to the age of 25, in addition to lump sum compensation Rs 2,500 will be given to every child every month and their education will be free,” he added.

ऐसे बच्चे जिन्होंने कोरोना की वजह से अपने माता पिता को खो दिया, ऐसे सभी बच्चे अपने आप को अकेला और बेसहारा ना समझें, मैं हर वक्त उनके साथ खड़ा हूँ।



उन्हें एकमुश्त मुआवज़े के अलावा 25 साल की उम्र तक ₹2,500 हर महीने हर बच्चे को दिए जाएंगे और उनकी शिक्षा मुफ़्त होगी pic.twitter.com/2UZo9aWFoO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 18, 2021

Earlier the Delhi Government had announced free education to children who have lost their parents to COVID-19. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand Governments as well had previously announced financial support and free education for children whose parents died of COVID-19.